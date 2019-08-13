Watch James Corden and Josh Gad Blow Their Shot at Starring in ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

When you think of dynamic duos in Hollywood or famous leading men on the big screen, you think of—wait, James Corden and Josh Gad? On an episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden on Friday, the pair starred in a segment showing their attempts at playing the lead roles in summer blockbusters Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Hobbs & Shaw. Long story short: It didn’t go well.

Things start out on a high note, with Corden and Gad getting a call about Quentin Tarantino’s newest film.

“One day the phone rang, and it was Quentin,“ says a starry-eyed Corden.

“He needed two hot guys for the leads,“ adds Gad.

Obviously, these two were an ideal choice for the roles. But things quickly went south on set: Corden struggled with a lighter, and then later realized he’s allergic to cigarettes. When they brought in a vape for one take, both Corden and Gad got axed from the project.

“It turns out they did not have e-cigarettes in the 1960s,” says Gad.

“Quentin is famously strict about historical accuracy in all his films,” says Corden.

So much for that movie, but they had another film lined up: the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. But things didn’t go well on that set, either. They both struggled to open the scissor doors on their car, and Gad nearly got crushed by his seat. After an on-screen argument over seat belts, they got booted from that production, too.

“We didn’t even make it to lunch,” says Gad.

Even so, they did get some love from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the movie’s real-life stars:

😂👏🏾 I’m 99.8% sure that @JKCorden and @joshgad make a much cooler team than me and ol’ prepubescent, nasally Harry Potter Statham. @HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/WURyvlBgFj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 13, 2019

Luckily, the two did find the perfect roles for their, um, unique talents—find out where they ended up in the video above.