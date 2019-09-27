Ryan Reynolds might have a partner in crime for his new Clue movie. Following his Emmy win for directing on Ozark, actor Jason Bateman is in talks to direct and star in the action-comedy film with Reynolds, according to Deadline.

Reynolds set up the film in early 2018 as part of a three-year deal he signed with Fox to develop new projects at the studio. Bateman is set to develop the script with Reynolds, and they’re bringing in writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick—who collaborated with Reynolds on the first Deadpool film—to work on the script for Clue.

While plot details haven’t been revealed yet, the original board game features six suspects, and players must figure out who committed a murder, with what weapon, and where the crime took place. Clue was previously adapted into a film in 1985, starring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, and Lesley Ann Warren.

Reynolds has been keeping himself busy since Deadpool 2. He was the voice of Pikachu in Detective Pikachu; had a cameo role in Hobbs & Shaw; and coming up later this year, he has a massive action film on Netflix, Six Underground.

After that, he’ll have the sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson, and Free Guy, where he plays a background character in a video game who realizes the game is about to go offline, both coming out in 2020.

Bateman just started work on the third season of Ozark for Netflix, and he’ll also star and direct in the new HBO series The Outsider, based on the Stephen King novel.