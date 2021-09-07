The follow up to Jason Momoa’s superhero debut in Aquaman isn’t slated for release until late 2022, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to get excited—Momoa clearly is. He’s in the middle of shooting the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and over the weekend he teased fans with a glimpse of his new costume for the upcoming film. In contrast to the shining green and gold suit featured in the first film, the new costume looks sleek in black and gunmetal. And, judging by the carefully sculpted six-pack, Aquaman’s been hitting his abs.

Momoa shared the photo on Instagram, and he paired the old and new suits side by side for an easy comparison. Of course the suit is just one part of the superhero equation—you have to have a heroic physique to fill it out, too. We recently caught up with Damian Viera, Momoa’s trainer, to learn more about how he keeps the famously bulked-up star in fighting shape. That’s especially important because Aquaman isn’t Momoa’s only physically demanding role: He also plays the part of blind samurai Baba Voss in the Apple TV series See. In order to pull off the stunts required on camera, Momoa has to stay in top shape throughout a demanding filming schedule.

“When it comes to preparing Jason, we see these stunts well in advance in the scripts,” explains Viera. “It’s a matter of deconstructing the stunts and putting the body into that space, that framework. The more often you put the body in that space, with that stress, the more comfortable it becomes—the body itself evolves.”

In addition to Momoa in the title role, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Amber Heard as Mera, and Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master. The film is slated for release on Dec. 16, 2022.

