Apparently, being the King of the Seven Seas is a lot harder than it looks. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Jason Momoa revealed that his days of filming Aquaman were long, cold, and disproportionately spent strapped up in a harness.

When asked if he’d ever endure those painful moments again, Momoa says he’d welcome the challenge. “It is absolutely no pain compared to what pain really is, so absolutely I’ll be going through it again,” Momoa said.

With the premiere date only a few weeks away, the anticipation of a possible $100 million opening weekend is enough to make DC strongly consider a sequel. Momoa is ahead of the game, telling Syfy Wire back in October that he already started pitching ideas for Arthur Curry’s next adventure to Warner Bros.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa said. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome.”

Director James Wan also seems enthusiastic about the idea of the sequel, saying that “There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well. There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore.”

Aquaman hits theaters on Friday, December 21.