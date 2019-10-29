Jason Momoa has been everywhere lately. After popping up on Saturday Night Live in a hilarious cameo during Chance the Rapper’s episode, Momoa made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, creating a Game of Thrones reunion in the process. (Okay technically this happened first, the interview was filmed Thursday and aired Monday.)

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke—as well as Watchmen star Regina King and English comedian Ross Noble—were appearing on The Graham Norton Show when Momoa made a surprise entrance. Clarke was happily surprised that Momoa came out, and the actor explained that when he’s in London, no matter what happens, he finds a way to see Clarke. The actress, of course, played Daenerys Targaryen on the series, and was the wife to Momoa’s Khal Drogo in the first season of the show.

“Every time I come to England, I call my [girl],” Momoa said with a smile.

Here’s a look at the hilarious interview:

Momoa will next appear in the action-drama series See on Apple TV Plus, which starts streaming on November 1. Watch the trailer here.

Here’s a look at Momoa on SNL:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!