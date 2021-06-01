Oscar winner and onetime Yalie, Jennifer Connelly co-stars with afterburners, sky duels, and Tom Cruise in the year’s raddest reboot, Top Gun: Maverick. The actress talks flying a vintage fighter plane,

The Basics

Age: 51

Hometown: Brooklyn

Social media: ”I’m not on it. I prefer to be where I am.”

Post-pandemic dream: “Big group dinners with friends.”

Post-pandemic destination: “Any where.”

You star in one of the most anticipated sequels ever, Top Gun: Maverick, which hits theaters on Nov. 19. What was it like to be part of a blockbuster film franchise?

High octane. I experienced things I never had before—motorcycles and sailboats. And I flew in a vintage World War II fighter plane with Tom Cruise that he piloted. Tom asked if I’d ever done any aerobatic flying. I said, “No…am I going to?” He said we’re just going to do some easy rolls and ignited the engine. Flames burst out, which evidently is normal, but I certainly wasn’t expecting that.

After the original Top Gun came out in 1986, the Navy claimed enlistment went up 500 percent. Did flying with Cruise peak an interest in naval aviation for you?

No. In fact, when I made this film, I had only recently talked myself out of a massive fear of flying. Full-on sweating, crying during turbulence—it was torture. I decided my fear was unsustainable because I have to travel for my job. I worked on getting over that stress just in time to make Top Gun: Maverick. My family thought the timing was pretty funny.

You’d never met Tom Cruise before on this film. What was it like working with an actor whose official bio describes him as “a global cultural icon”?

I’ve never come across anyone with that degree of enthusiasm for every single shot. Tom puts everything he has into everything that he does. For instance, we have a sequence on a boat. Tom looked at it and said, “This just isn’t cool enough. How can we make it more exciting for audiences?” We did the shot again with a faster boat in stronger wind. Now you see it and—it’s intense. We’re soaring across the sea.