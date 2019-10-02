



. From losing weight to getting into character on set, the actor did a lot of different things in his process to get ready for the film, and he recently spoke about it all in an interview on

.

Joaquin Phoenix ‘s preparation for his role in the upcoming film Joker was no joke

“[I lost a] little bit of weight,” Phoenix said with a laugh. “It’s difficult at times, but there’s something empowering about it as well. Having that level of control over yourself, in the beginning you’re exhausted, but once you reach your target weight, you’re energized and excited. It’s tough, because you can’t watch TV, because a commercial comes on for food, it’s fucking maddening. And I’m vegan, too. It rears its head in strange ways and dreams and things like that.”

Phoenix also spoke about working with a choreographer for multiple dancing sequences in the film, how he deals with spoilers, what it was like to have his family see the film, and more. Phoenix and Kimmel also revealed a never-before-seen outtake of Phoenix from the film.

Here’s the full interview:

Joker is hitting theaters on October 4, 2019.