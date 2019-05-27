Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Movie: Everything You Need to Know

Robert De Niro Has a Key Role

The legendary actor is playing a major role in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. De Niro is playing Murray Franklin, a late night talk show host who is instrumental in the Joker’s origin. The film is being made with the tone of Martin Scorsese’s King of Comedy in mind, which De Niro previously starred in, and this time around De Niro will be the late night host after playing the comedian in that film. The Joker character worships Franklin and wants to be on his show.