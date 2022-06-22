Pitt return the favor?

I learned a lot from Brad, some incredible personal life lessons. He’s been in the public eye for so long. It’s such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like. Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me.

How tough was it brandishing a double-edged medieval sword for your title role in 20th Century Studios’ The Princess?

The Princess is the hardest job I’ve ever done physically. I did months and months of training. I fell in love with sword fighting. I’m left-handed and I became quite good with a sword with my right hand. My stunt doubles trained me hard. These women helped me become the best fighter I could be.

You now strut through life with more physical confidence?

I don’t think I could necessarily kick some ass. But I do feel like I could kind [have] hurt someone. I definitely feel a little more comfortable walking alone now.

You’ve shaved your head three times, including for your Emmy-nominated role as Gypsy Rose in The Act. Any tips to the guys for going bald?

There’s a reason I keep shaving my head: It’s the best feeling in the world! Everyone should doit at least once. When your head’s shaved, you don’t have to do anything to your hair—obviously—and you look cool.

But when your hair’s growing out?

For a woman, there’s a cute pixie-cut phase. After that, your hair becomes a straight-up disaster for about a year. The hair on the back of your head looks longer than the front, so you’ve got this mullet going on. At that point, you have to just stay inside.