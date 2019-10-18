Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are about to become best “friends.” The Jack Ryan and Deadpool stars are potentially teaming up for Imaginary Friends, a new fantasy comedy at Paramount, according to a report from Deadline.

The film will follow a man (Krasinski) who can see and speak with imaginary friends, one of which will be played by Reynolds.

Krasinski reportedly will star in the film alongside Reynolds and will also serve as the screenwriter and director. The former Office and current Jack Ryan star has experience doing that, as he previously wrote, directed, and starred in A Quiet Place in 2017.

Reynolds and Krasinski have both been keeping very busy lately. Reynolds has 6 Underground hitting Netflix and he just signed on to star in a musical comedy version of A Christmas Carol alongside Will Ferrell for Apple.

On top of that, Reynolds is developing a Clue movie for Jason Bateman to direct and also is starring in Free Guy, a video game comedy alongside Jodi Komer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), and Thor 4 director Taika Waititi. In that film, Reynolds plays the titular “guy,” a bank teller and non-playable character (NPC) within a video game who takes control of his own life and tries to stop the game world he’s living in from being shut down.

Krasinski recently completed work on A Quiet Place 2, which he wrote and directed, and he has Season 2 of Jack Ryan coming out in November.