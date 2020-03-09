At the start of the A Quiet Place Part II trailer, Emily Blunt and her kids drive down a chaos-stricken street. People run for their lives, cars veer around Blunt’s, and suddenly a bus is coming at them at 40 mph, and Blunt switches into reverse and floors it. Writer-director John Krasinski is very proud of that scene—especially because the bus stunt is totally legit, all done in one shot.

Blunt and Krasinski, married both in A Quiet Place and in real life, committed 100 percent to the stunt. “I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car,” Krasinski said on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast.

“When I was explaining to her on set all the things that were going to happen and I said, ‘You’re going to hit this stunt man, that car is going to come 3 feet from you, and then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,’ her face fell,” he continued. “And she went, ‘But not really.’ And I went, ‘No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles.’ That’s a real bus, and that bus hits that car and all that is totally real.”

Here’s the clip:

Krasinski starred in the first film as the patriarch of the Abbott family, hiding out in a farmhouse from murderous monsters with hypersensitive hearing. He directed the original, too, but the sequel ramps up the action. And though the former Office funnyman has been steadily building a resume as an action star in 13 Hours and Jack Ryan, he’d never directed anything on this scale before.

“It really was a weird moment because as I was explaining it, you know, as I’m writing it, I’m a giddy nerd, and then I’m about to shoot it,” Krasinski said. “I’ve never seen a more deserving crew than my crew on this movie. […] Every time I came up with an idea and I said, ‘We’re going to shoot this shot,’ everything, to be honest from the studio and producers was, ‘It can’t happen.’ And my crew was like, ‘It can happen.’

“It was really moving to see,” he continued. “At the end of that shot, the entire crew ran in the middle of the street, high fives, it got emotional, and [there] was hugging because we pulled off something nearly impossible. That’s all one shot.”

The stunt owes a debt to Alfonso Cuarón’s iconic one-shot car scene in Children of Men, in which a group of survivors escapes a woods ambush by an armed gang hurling a burning firetruck at them. But in that scene, there were neither CG alien monsters nor child actors, whom Krasinski had to make sure were completely safe on set in his film.

“That little boy’s in the car,” he said on the podcast. “[Noah Jupe] is in the car. There’s no switch. There’s no nothing. And to go to those parents and say, ‘I promise you, Paramount safety, the stunt guys, they have all okayed this. This is all possible.’

“You know, we had that bus on within a hair’s breadth of being able to stop,” he said. “It had all these special brakes that he could stop real quick. So it’s three weeks of rehearsal for one minute of shooting. And I said to Emily, I said, ‘Do you want to run it once?’ And she’s awesome. She said, ‘No. Just put me in it.’ And so that take that’s in the movie is her first day. So that’s her really saying ‘Jesus Christ’ and ‘Oh my God.’ Because she had no idea. It’s like going on the best rollercoaster ride of your life. That was the first take that we did.”

You can listen to the podcast interview with Krasinski next week, when the film is closer to hitting theaters. A Quiet Place Part II premieres March 20, when you can see for yourself Emily Blunt’s first take fleeing from a speeding bus.

