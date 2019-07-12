



John Legend is a modern-day Renaissance man. Along with his best-selling songs and albums, which have won Legend multiple Grammy Awards, the Ohio-born star also has an Academy Award, Tony Award, and Emmy Award to his name, and has starred in films and projects like La La Land, Master of None, and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Legend is a man of many talents, and he took some time to speak with Men’s Journal about favorite drink, meal to make, travel spot, and more for the MJ5.

On his favorite drink: “When it comes to cocktails, I love a Moscow Mule.”

On his favorite workout: “I love to box. Boxing gets me fired up.”

On the best advice he’s received: “Steal from the best. Don’t be afraid to be influenced by the greats. Quincy Jones told me that.”

On his favorite travel spot: “It’s Lake Como. My first trip to Lake Como, Italy [was] with Chrissy [Teigen]. We fell in love there. Years later, we shot the All of Me video there and got married there. it’s a special place for us.”

On his favorite meal to cook: “I love to make fried chicken and Mac & cheese. I love soul food. Not quite the healthiest but it’s good for a cheat day.”

MJ5 Bonus: On the albums every man should listen to: “Anything by Stevie Wonder, especially from the ’70s. I love Jay Z. My favorite of his is probably American Gangster. I love Marvin Gaye’s I Want You and Curtis Mayfield’s Superfly.”

