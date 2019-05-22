Keanu Reeves isn’t done with John Wick just yet. After fighting his way through New York City and Casablanca in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Reeves is coming back as the uber-assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4. Lionsgate made the official announcement the week after John Wick 3 was released, giving fans more excitement for the future of the franchise. Heads up—Spoilers for John Wick 3 are ahead.

With the way things went down in Chapter 3, a fourth movie seemed to be inevitable, and now a sequel is officially coming in 2021. While no plot or casting details have been released yet, the ending of Parabellum leaves a number of dangling threads that likely will come up in the next film.

Here’s everything you need to know about John Wick 4, and some predictions on how things could play out after the wild events in John Wick 3.