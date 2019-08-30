Halle Berry (And Her Dogs) Could Return

A Comeback for Sofia?: One of the most badass and fun parts of John Wick 3 is when he seeks out a former friend, Sofia, played by Halle Berry. Sofia is the manager of her own hotel in Casablanca and she has two absolutely badass lethal dogs alongside her as her bodyguards and sometimes-weapons. She helps John find the Elder (Saïd Taghmaoui), who is a high-ranking member of the High Table and one of the most powerful people in the world of assassins. Sofia leaves John in the desert and is presumably alive, although helping John might mean she’s on the wrong side of the High Table. Could she return and help John again in John Wick 4? Berry seemed to love working on the film—even after breaking three ribs during production—so she could be in for another appearance.

