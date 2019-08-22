Here’s When You Can See It

Release Date: John Wick 3 was released on May 17, 2019, and the sequel, currently going by John Wick: Chapter 4, will be released on May 21, 2021, almost two years to the day of the previous film. The original John Wick was released on October 24, 2014, and was followed by John Wick: Chapter 2 on February 10, 2017, so this means Chapter 4 will be the shortest release gap between John Wick films for fans.

The Director: Chad Stahelski has said that if there’s another film that he’ll be back in the directors chair, or at least heavily involved. Reeves and Stahelski go back to his Matrix days.