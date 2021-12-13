Jordan Torres is Here and He’s Here to Stay

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It takes a lot of work for people to be good at one thing, let alone to be great at it. Which makes it even more inspiring when someone can do great work in more than one field. Which is the case with Bronx native Jordan Torres, who is not content with taking one avenue in his life.

Coming from the Bronx, Jordan knows what difficulty is. He wasn’t sure what life would bring, he’d already suffered losses of two brothers to violence in his hometown, and he grew up without a father. But with the guidance if his strong single mother, Jordan has started to take the world by storm.

Jordan started his path as a rugby player in the US and New Zealand. Then he shifted over the world of modeling, doing work for such companies like Nike and Timberland. Now he’s making his shift into the world of acting, making his debut in the indie film Diego On My Mind.

Throughout this journey, Jordan has amassed a following of over 800k people on social media. And he’s not stopping anytime soon. He has the names of his two lost brothers tattooed on his wrists as a reminder to pick his head up when he looks down and sees their names reminding him of all he’s been through.

Below, you can find a little interview with Jordan so you can get a little peek into the mind of a man that isn’t gonna be going away anytime soon.

What is your Fitness History?

The fitness history goes a long way playing rugby at high level but as I transit into a male model I wanted to switch up my figure. I started with weights than strictly body weight exercises.

What continues to drive your fitness journey?

I just want to be the best version of myself. I like the challenge. There’s always room improvement.

Best tips for those who are starting on the journey?

It’s a marathon not a sprint, don’t expect results. One day at a time but track your progress. Work your a** off!

How do you balance your diet when traveling so much for work?

I will say I’m very blessed with genetics so when I’m traveling so much my body doesn’t take a huge hit. But I almost try to eat the right nutrients. If I’m not able to train, I’ll make sure to eat very clean.

Who is your biggest inspiration?

My biggest inspiration is my old self, I’m always trying to be a better version of myself. I built this on my own.

