After starring in Creed II and Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan is pivoting from his more physical roles and assuming the character of Bryan Stevenson, a lawyer in Just Mercy. The trailer for the biographical courtroom drama has been released, providing the first look at Jordan’s Stevenson, who’s trying to get a wrongly convicted man (Jamie Foxx) off death row.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and co-starring Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, the film is based on Stevenson’s 2014 memoir Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption. In the trailer, Stevenson investigates the case of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who was imprisoned for murder. The years go by and Stevenson continues to fight for McMillian’s freedom, even when the odds seem stacked against them.

Jordan is a producer on the film, and it has potential to be an awards contender, especially with Larson and Foxx as previous Academy Award winners for Best Actress (Room) and Best Actor (Ray) in the cast. While Jordan has never been nominated for an Oscar, his performance in Fruitvale Station from his Black Panther director Ryan Coogler earned him widespread praise and the National Board of Review award for Breakthrough Actor.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

This is about all of us. Based on a true story, #JustMercy arrives in theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/sx9OpmIMJU — Just Mercy (@JustMercyFilm) September 4, 2019

Just Mercy will be released on December 25, 2019.