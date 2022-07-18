Ken Jeong, the onetime physician, parlayed roles in Knocked Up and the Hangover trilogy to become Hollywood’s king of outrageous comedy. Get to know the world’s funniest doc turned comic in our Q&A below.

Men’s Journal: What do you get called most—Mr. Chow, Señor Chang or Dr. Ken?

Ken Jeong: Early on it was Mr. Chow but lately it’s been Dr. Ken. And I never mind Señor Chang. Community is one of the greatest TV comedies in the last 15 years.

Any tips for guys who might need to jump out of a car trunk naked?

Don’t!

Would you do that scene from The Hangover again now?

Comedy is completely different in 2022 than it was in the aughts. It’s our duty as artists to be forward thinking and not repeat yourself.

Was your role as King Argotron in Role Models one of your funniest?

Brother, thank you for bringing that up because I feel like that kind of gets buried beneath The Hangover and some of the other roles. It may technically be one of the best roles I’ve done. On the DVD, [director] David Wain accurately stated like, “He researched his role and was so intense you’d think he was like De Niro, just really being method.”

Who’s on your Asian comedians Mount Rushmore?

Definitely Margaret Cho. Ali Wong. Ronny Chieng. So many other people, but I’d have to say Awkwafina. Working with her on Crazy Rich Asians, I don’t think I’ve ever worked with anyone quicker. She has this flow to her comedy that’s different from any comedic actor I’ve ever worked with.