



After bringing the hit series Yellowstone to television screens, Kevin Costner is dipping back into the world of National Parks. Costner is developing and co-writing a new one-hour drama series for ABC titled ISB that will center on the Investigative Services Branch of the National Parks Service, according to Variety.

The show will follow a group of elite special agents who work for the Investigative Services Branch of the National Parks Service. The agents are tasked with “solving the most complex and heinous crimes committed within the diverse and majestic National Parks of the ISB’s Pacific West region.”

“This project came from a long running friendship with Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios,” Costner said in a press release. “We had previously developed a project together and when she asked me to work with her on this, her passion for the project made it an easy decision for me. I am excited to be working with ABC because of their history of breaking new ground and for their strong support of our creative vision.”

Costner is working on the show with Aaron Helbing, who will serve as showrunner and previously held the same role for the Tom Cullen-led seriesKnightfall on the History channel. Helbing has also worked on shows like Black Sails, Spartacus, and The Flash.

Costner’s Yellowstone, which completed its second season this summer, has been one of the biggest cable hits on TV for the Paramount Network. The show has already been picked up for a third season and was the highest-rated cable TV series of summer 2018. At the time, the show was the overall second-most watched series on cable behind The Walking Dead, AMC’s mega-hit zombie series.

Yellowstone focused on John Dutton (Costner), a sixth-generation rancher who runs the “largest contiguous ranch in the United States” with his family. Dutton and his crew deal with a number of different issues on all sides of their ranch, from clashes with land developers to, of course, the titular National Park, which was the first established in the United States.

With Costner’s involvement in Yellowstone, it’s unlikely that he’ll star on this new series, but it’s always possible he could make a guest appearance in the future.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!