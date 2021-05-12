Just in time for Father’s Day, Netflix will release Fatherhood, a new film—based on a true story—starring Kevin Hart as a widowed dad raising his daughter. The first trailer just dropped and, fair warning, it’s a bit of a tearjerker.

The film is based on the book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love, according to Today. In the book, author Matthew Logelin shares the crushing experience of losing his wife shortly after she gave birth to their daughter, Maddy, as well as the ups and downs of raising her and honoring the memory of his wife. The film brings that story to life with Hart playing the role of Matt.

In the trailer, we see Hart’s character grappling with grief after the loss of his wife—and facing the anxiety-inducing prospect of raising his infant daughter on his own.

“If you could have had only one parent, I wish you could’ve had your mom,” he says to Maddy at one point. “She would’ve been better at it.”

But he doesn’t give up; instead he faces the challenges of solo parenting head on. From diaper changes to stroller mishaps to trying to get Maddy to fall sleep, he does his best to learn on the fly and be the best dad he can. He also enlists help from his friends, who provide some key sartorial support (maybe a baby sling can look good) and reinforcements at nap time (unfortunately, a cappella singing doesn’t convince Maddy to stop crying).

Check it out in the trailer above.

In addition to Hart, Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, Paul Reiser, Anthony Carrigan, and DeWanda Wise also star in the film. Fatherhood will premiere on Netflix on June 18, 2021.

