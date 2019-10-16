



Kevin Smith, the director and star of the new movie Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, discusses his postpunk heroes, a blockbuster he watches on repeat, and his other recent obsessions. — As told to J.R. Sullivan

Music

I’ve fallen down a New Order rabbit hole recently. I was in Manchester, England, the band’s hometown, a while back to record some podcasts, which inspired me to revisit their albums. My go-to is 1983’s Power, Corruption & Lies; the box set Movement is great, too.

Art

A few months ago, I commissioned a painting of The Bad News Bears, one of my favorite movies, from the Wonder Bros. I wanted a painting of the team photo from the very end of the movie, and the Wonder Bros do these incredible renditions of pop culture things.

Film

I watched Avengers: Infinity War 86 times; my iTunes kept count. It was incredibly satisfying. And Avengers: Endgame was even more so, especially with Tony Stark’s heroic arc coming to an end. I’m sure I’ll watch it even more than I did the last.

Podcast

When I started my podcast SModcast in 2007, my co-host and I used The Ricky Gervais Show as a model. Had I discovered podcasts first, I never would have made any films; I love the medium.