



Following his work on the final season of Game of Thrones, actor Kit Harington checked into a wellness retreat in Connecticut to deal with “personal issues,” according to a representative for Harington who spoke with the Associated Press.

The 32-year-old checked into the health retreat Privé-Swiss “weeks before” the finale of the series, according to the New York Post. The Privé Swiss website says that it offers “luxury, private mental health treatment for executives, celebrities, and more.” The report from Page Six says that Harington checked in to deal with “stress and alcohol use ahead of the show’s ending.”

A friend close to Harington spoke with Page Six about the issues the actor has been dealing with, including figuring out what’s next for him after having such an iconic role on Game of Thrones.

“He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years,” the source told the New York Post. “He had a moment of, what next? He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

On top of being on the physically-demanding show for nearly a decade, the way the end of the series played out likely also made an impact on Harington. The character of Jon Snow ends the series by killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), a character that many people loved and supported throughout the run of the HBO show. Harington and Clarke became close friends over the run of the series, and the characters on the show also had a romantic relationship.

A hint about the way the moment affected Harington could be seen in the recent documentary The Last Watch, which detailed the final season of Game of Thrones. In the documentary, Harington first learns of how his character will kill Dany during the first table read with the entire cast. While many of the other actors had already read the script, Harington waited until the table read to find out how the show would end.

During the moment he finds out, Harington pushes his chair back in shock about the development of the characters and holds his hands to his face in surprise. While there is likely more to what Harington is dealing with than what happened on the show, the moment clearly made an impact on him.

Harington previously spoke with Men’s Journal about the final season, saying that it was an “incredible experience” working on the show.

“I’ve felt very fortunate to even be in it, and now it’s coming to an end,” Harington said. “In a way I don’t know how to describe it; it’s been many things for me. It’s been a such a big part of my life and it doesn’t fit into any one description of how I feel about it. But it’s been an incredible experience and I’ve had a lot of luck to be in this role as Jon Snow.”

Harington also spoke with us about some of his favorite moments, episodes, and seasons of the show, spotlighting a battle episode that many fans feel is one of the best episodes of the entire series.

“I think the most magical season for me was Season 2,” Harington said. “We realized the show was a success and it was getting so big and doing well. We went to Iceland and it was just an amazing time in my life. My favorite episode would probably be Hardhome in Season 5. It felt like that was where the show ramped up a little bit and became even bigger. Thrones is always massive, but Hardhome was just on a massive scale and at the time was one of the biggest things we had ever done. The extras on our show are some of the most hardworking people I’ve ever worked with, and especially on that episode—they gave all they had, and that helped make it even better for everyone working on it.”