Who did it? That’s the big question in the new Knives Out trailer, the next movie from director Rian Johnson (The Last Jedi). The film is a classic mystery in the style of iconic writer Agatha Christie, but with an “original modern day” twist from Johnson, featuring stars like Daniel Craig and Chris Evans in key roles.

The new trailer reveals more about the characters and the story of the film, which follows what happens after worldwide bestseller and mystery writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who is murdered when he gathers his extended family for his birthday. Everyone is a suspect, and famous detective Benoit Blanc (Craig, with a pretty wild Southern accent) is on the case.

The wild cast of characters includes Thrombey’s grandson Ransom (Evans, going against his usual type as kind of a jerk), his son Walt (Michael Shannon), his daughter Linda (Jamie Lee Curtis), along with Harlan’s nurse, Marta (Ana de Armas). The rest of the cast includes Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Don Johnson (Miami Vice), and Lakieth Stanfield (Atlanta).

Here’s a look at the new Knives Out trailer:

Knives Out will be released on November 27, 2019.