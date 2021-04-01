Couldn’t get enough of Daniel Craig (and his drawling southern accent) in Knives Out? You’re in luck: Netflix has signed a deal to release two sequels to the hit 2019 whodunnit, and Craig will reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc in both films, Variety reports.

Netflix shelled out a hefty $450 million to acquire the rights to the pair of films, and they’re tentatively titled Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3. As for the cast and crew, only two names have been announced so far: Craig and Rian Johnson, who directed the original Knives Out, and will return to helm both movies.

The cast could attract some high-wattage talent, especially considering the original film featured a star-studded lineup: actors like Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer.

Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 will follow Detective Blanc as he pursues new mysteries, ScreenRant reports, so it’s not clear if any of the original cast of characters from the Thrombey family will have roles in the sequels. No matter where the new storylines take the franchise, though, it’ll be hard to top the intense (and hilarious) family drama of the first film:

national cookie day can eat shit pic.twitter.com/ssfg7wrqsh — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) December 4, 2020

Knives Out was a notable hit when it premiered in 2019. It netted over $311 million at the box office on a budget of just $40 million, according to ScreenRant. Critics loved it, and the film even earned Rian Johnson an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. Details on Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 are still limited, but filming is expected to begin on the first sequel this summer. We’re definitely looking forward to more head-scratching mysteries, and hopefully an iconic sweater or two as well.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great titles coming up to tide us over. After a year of shuttered theaters and delayed release dates, 2021 has lots of exciting releases in store, including Top Gun: Maverick and Daniel Craig’s latest turn as James Bond in No Time to Die. Check out all of this year’s best upcoming movies in our guide.

