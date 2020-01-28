NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s Academy Award-winning short film, Dear Basketball, has been made available to stream. Bryant’s production company Granity Studios has put the film on the website dearbasketball.com and on Vimeo for people to watch for free following Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter accident on Sunday.

The film, which was adapted from Bryant’s 2015 letter with the same title in The Players’ Tribune written about his retirement, was directed and animated by Disney legend Glen Keane. Star Wars composer John Williams worked on the score and Bryant narrated the short film. The film won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2018.

The website for the short film reads: “Now in the hands of Oscar-winning talent John Williams and Glen Keane, ‘Dear Basketball’ the animated short film brings to life Kobe Bryant’s 2015 farewell letter to the game he loves. With hand drawn animation set to a soaring musical score, ‘Dear Basketball’ tells the inspiring story of one little boy living out his basketball dream.”

Previously, the film was not available to stream, as it had been available on the go90 platform from Verizon, but that service was shut down last year, according to the Los Angeles Times. Now, Granity has made the film available once again following the tragedy involving Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Stream the movie here or watch below from Vimeo:

