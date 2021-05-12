Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It is hard to argue with the success that Tom Brady has achieved. He’s truly one of the best Quarterbacks who has ever done it and his success extends far beyond the gridiron. You’d be wise to listen to his words of wisdom. And with his book, The TB12 Method, you can hear that advice right from the horse’s mouth.

Even better than picking up the book and having to read the hard copy when you have free time, you can pick up The TB12 Method for free as an audiobook. That’s right. All you have to do is go sign up for either the Audible Plus Plan or the Audible Plus Premium Plan to get a hold of this whenever you want.

There really is nothing like getting yourself a good audiobook like The TB12 Method. Being able to do your chores or workout while listening to the dulcet tones of Brady himself in tandem with co narrator Jonathan Todd Ross is fantastic. And at just 6 hours and 55 minutes, you won’t have to spend too long getting these words of wisdom.

Whatever plan you choose, you will be in a good place to listen to tons of audiobooks. Whether you stream them straight to your device of choice or you use your free monthly token that comes with the Audible Plus Premium Plan to download it, you will never be without entertainment and advice options.

Picking up The TB12 Method is a smart move for anyone looking for advice on how to make that next step. On how to live life like a champion. Tom Brady is here to help you guys out. And if you pick it up now, you’ll be ready to become the champion you were always meant to be.

Get It: Pick up The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance by Tom Brady for free with your subscription to Audible at Amazon today!

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!