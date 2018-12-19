LeBron James has just locked in his next starring role. Following his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, James will star in Space Jam 2, his first major movie role since appearing in the 2015 film Trainwreck, according to The Hollywood Reporter. James is teaming with Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who will produce.

Space Jam 2 has been in development for quite a while, and there were rumors for a few years that James would star in the film. Now that he’s settled in Los Angeles with his new team, James has locked-in production on the much-anticipated sequel. The film will shoot during the 2019 offseason and now has a release date: The film will debut on July 16, 2021, according to Variety.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” said James, according to THR. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

This will be Coogler’s first project since breaking box office records with Black Panther. “I loved his vision [for Black Panther],” James said. “So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing.”

While no other cast has been made official, it’s likely that other NBA stars will be making appearances in the sequel.

Here’s how James’ SpringHill Entertainment company made the announcement: