Tom Hiddleston Returns as the God of Mischief in New ‘Loki’ Trailer

It seems 2021 is shaping up to be a banner year for Marvel fans—especially those with a Disney+ account. After the release of the acclaimed series WandaVision at the beginning of the year and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier last month, Disney is already stoking fan excitement for another Marvel product: Loki, a new series that follows the God of Mischief and stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. A new trailer for the show dropped today, and it looks like we’re in for a wild (and very entertaining) ride.

The series takes place in the aftermath of the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel blockbuster from 2019. Loki’s back (see the show’s first teaser video for more backstory), and now he’s tasked with undoing the damage to time (mainly, creating alternate universes) that he caused by using the Tesseract. In the trailer, he’s being held as a prisoner by the Time Variance Authority, the organization in charge of keeping the timeline on the straight and narrow. The trailer also gives a glimpse of another star of the show: Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius, a high-ranking TVA officer.

“We protect the proper flow of time,” Mobius explains.

Mobius plans to use Loki’s powers of deception to fix the timeline, but those same powers make him a slippery ally. It’s also clear that Loki, as usual, has his own agenda—and he plans on following it.

“It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me,” Loki says to Mobius toward the end of the trailer.

Although details on potential plotlines are sparse, the matchup between Hiddleston’s Loki and Wilson’s Mobius looks like it’ll be very funny and entertaining, and the show will give fans a chance to focus some very compelling characters in the MCU. Time travel, alternate universes, and plenty of action—there’s a lot to look forward to with this show.

Check out the full trailer above, and mark your calendar: Loki will premiere on June 11 on Disney+.

