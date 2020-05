Mansions of Madness Board Game GET IT!

When you pick this board game up, you will have hours upon hours of mischievous fun. Multiple stories to play through and a companion app to enhance the depth of the immersion. Ride up to the edge of madness with this Lovecraft inspired game for the whole family.

Get It: Pick up the Mansions of Madness Board Game ($87; was $100) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!