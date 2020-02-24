Spring is just around the corner. This month, a bunch of new movies, TV shows, and classics are hitting streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon Prime Video, including a new movie from Mark Wahlberg.

On Netflix, Wahlberg is debuting his action movie Spenser Confidential, which follows a former cop who tries to uncover the conspiracy that landed him in jail for five years. On the TV side, two highly anticipated shows are coming back for Season 3, including Netflix’s Ozark with Jason Bateman and HBO’s Westworld, which has Aaron Paul joining the cast.

Here’s a look at everything coming to Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO in March:

Netflix

March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Goodfellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

March 5

Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)

March 6

Guilty (Netflix Film)

I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 11

The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)

March 13

100 Humans (Netflix Original)

BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)

Bloodride (Netflix Original)

Elite: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Go Karts (Netflix Film)

Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lost Girls (Netflix Film)

The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)

March 15

Aftermath

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)

March 18

Lu Over the Wall

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)

Feel Good (Netflix Original)

March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Buddi (Netflix Family)

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)

Maska (Netflix Film)

The Platform (Netflix Film)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)

Ultras (Netflix Film)

Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)

March 23

Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)

Curtiz (Netflix Film)

The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)

Signs (Netflix Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Blood Father

Unorthodox (Netflix Original)

March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Decline (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)

Il processo (Netflix Original)

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 (Netflix Original

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)

Uncorked (Netflix Film)

Hulu

Available March 1

50/50 (2011)

Abduction (2011)

Blue City (1986)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Cooler (2003)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Foxfire (1996)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Friends with Kids (2012)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Skull (1965)

Up in the Air (2009)

Wayne’s World (1993)

Kinsey (2004)

Notes on a Scandal (2005)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Available March 4

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

Available March 6

HIllary: Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Knives and Skin (2019)

Available March 9

Monos (2019)

Available March 11

Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available March 13

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2

Available March 14

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17

Available March 15

4 Lovers (2013)

Always Shine (2016)

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

Available March 17

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B

Available March 18

Little Fires Everywhere: Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available March 19

Motherland: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Available March 20

Big Time Adolescence (2020)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

Available March 23

After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Available March 26

Brown Girl Begins (2018)

Available March 27

Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available March 28

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available March 29

Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)

Available March 30

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (FOX)

Santee (1975)

Available March 31

Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Pawparazzi (2019)

Amazon Prime Video

March 1

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry’s Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

March 6

ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 8

Show Dogs (2018)

March 11

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 13

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series

March 19

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 20

Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie

March 21

I See You (2019)

March 23

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Luther: Season 5

March 27

Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

March 30

Santee (1973)

HBO Go

Theatrical Premieres:

Hunter Killer, 2019 (3/1)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2019 (3/1)

The Getaway, 2019 (3/1)

Yesterday, 2019 (3/7)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (3/14)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (3/21)

Blinded by the Light, 2019 (3/22)

The Kitchen, 2019 (3/28)

Original Programming:

Foodlore, Season 1 (3/2)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (3/7)

Women of Troy (3/10)

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News (3/19)

Entre Nos Presents: Nick Guerra: Love Me At My Worst (3/20)

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections (3/26)

Todxs Nosotrxs, Season 1 (3/27)

The Scheme (3/31)

Series Premieres:

Axios, Season 3 Premiere (3/1)

Westworld, Season 3 Premiere (3/15)

The Plot Against America, Series Premiere (3/16)

My Brilliant Friend, Season 2 Premiere (3/16)

Series Finales:

The Outsider, Season Finale (3/8)

McMillion$, Docuseries Finale (3/9)

The New Pope, Season Finale (3/9)

Avenue 5, Season Finale (3/15)

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Finale (3/22)

Starting March 1:

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011

Along Came Polly, 2004

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom, 2017

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016

Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014

Armageddon, 1998

Babe, 1995

Babe: Pig in the City, 1998

Battle for Terra (AKA Terra), 2009

Bedazzled, 2000

Big Momma’s House 2, 2006

The Bridges of Madison County, 1995

Child’s Play 2, 1990

Child’s Play 3, 1991

Crimson Peak, 2015

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (Extended Version), 2004

Enemy at the Gates, 2001

Fight Club, 1999

Gamer, 2009

Hall Pass (Extended Version), 2011

Happy Feet Two, 2011

In a Valley of Violence, 2016

Johnny English, 2003

LOL, 2012

Match Point, 2005

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005

My Left Foot, 1989

Pups United, 2015

Rapture-Palooza, 2013

Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists, 2020

They Came Together, 2014

Wings: Sky Force Heroes, 2020

The Zookeeper’s Wife, 2017

Ending March 31:

The 33, 2015

American Nightmares, 2018

Beaches, 1988

Black Swan, 2010

Brothers, 2009

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (Extended Version), 2019

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, 2018

Color of Night (Director’s Cut), 1994

Doppelganger, 1993

The Favourite, 2018

The Fourth Kind, 2009

Gulliver’s Travels, 2010

Hello, Dolly!, 1969

I.Q., 1994

It’s Kind of a Funny Story, 2010

The Killing Fields, 1984

The Lucky Ones, 2008

Mortal Engines, 2018

Robocop (Director’s Cut), 1987

Robocop 2, 1990

Robocop 3, 1993

Thank You for Smoking, 2006

Truth or Dare (Extended Version), 2018

United 93, 2006

Victor Crowley, 2018

When We Were Kings, 1996

Working Girl, 1988

