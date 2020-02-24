Spring is just around the corner. This month, a bunch of new movies, TV shows, and classics are hitting streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon Prime Video, including a new movie from Mark Wahlberg.
On Netflix, Wahlberg is debuting his action movie Spenser Confidential, which follows a former cop who tries to uncover the conspiracy that landed him in jail for five years. On the TV side, two highly anticipated shows are coming back for Season 3, including Netflix’s Ozark with Jason Bateman and HBO’s Westworld, which has Aaron Paul joining the cast.
Here’s a look at everything coming to Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO in March:
Netflix
March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Goodfellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)
March 6
Guilty (Netflix Film)
I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)
Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 11
The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)
Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)
March 13
100 Humans (Netflix Original)
BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)
Bloodride (Netflix Original)
Elite: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Go Karts (Netflix Film)
Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Lost Girls (Netflix Film)
The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)
Feel Good (Netflix Original)
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Buddi (Netflix Family)
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)
Maska (Netflix Film)
The Platform (Netflix Film)
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)
Ultras (Netflix Film)
Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)
March 23
Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)
Curtiz (Netflix Film)
The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)
Signs (Netflix Original)
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Blood Father
Unorthodox (Netflix Original)
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Decline (Netflix Film)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)
Il processo (Netflix Original)
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3 (Netflix Original
There’s Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)
Uncorked (Netflix Film)
Hulu
Available March 1
50/50 (2011)
Abduction (2011)
Blue City (1986)
Cantinflas (2014)
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
The Cooler (2003)
Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)
Deck the Halls (2011)
The Descent (2005)
The Descent: Part 2 (2010)
Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)
Eyes of an Angel (1994)
Foxfire (1996)
Free Willy (1993)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
Friends with Kids (2012)
Furry Vengeance (2010)
Good Morning, Killer (2011)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Hide (2011)
Hornet’s Nest (2012)
Innocent (2011)
The Interview (2014)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Leap Year (2010)
Major League II (1994)
Man on a Ledge (2012)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Night of the Living Dead (2006)
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)
Richard the Lionheart (2013)
Ricochet (2011)
Righteous Kill (2009)
Silent Tongue (1993)
Silent Witness (2011)
Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
Swingers (1996)
Tenderness (2009)
The Skull (1965)
Up in the Air (2009)
Wayne’s World (1993)
Kinsey (2004)
Notes on a Scandal (2005)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
Available March 4
The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)
Available March 6
HIllary: Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)
Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Knives and Skin (2019)
Available March 9
Monos (2019)
Available March 11
Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)
Available March 13
Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2
Available March 14
Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17
Available March 15
4 Lovers (2013)
Always Shine (2016)
Hello I Must Be Going (2012)
Available March 17
Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B
Available March 18
Little Fires Everywhere: Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Available March 19
Motherland: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)
Pet Sematary (2019)
Available March 20
Big Time Adolescence (2020)
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)
Available March 23
After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
Available March 26
Brown Girl Begins (2018)
Available March 27
Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)
Available March 28
Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Available March 29
Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)
Available March 30
IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (FOX)
Santee (1975)
Available March 31
Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Pawparazzi (2019)
Amazon Prime Video
March 1
Abduction (2011)
Cantinflas (2014)
Chilly Dogs (2001)
Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)
Deck The Halls (2011)
Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)
Eyes Of An Angel (1994)
Going The Distance (2010)
Good Morning, Killer (2011)
Henry’s Crime (2010)
Hide (2011)
Hornets Nest (2012)
Innocent (2011)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Lady In A Cage (1964)
Man On A Ledge (2012)
Night Of The Living Dead (2007)
Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)
Richard The Lionheart (2014)
Ricochet (2011)
Route 9 (1998)
Silent Tongue (1993)
Silent Witness (2011)
Spinning Into Butter (2007)
Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)
Tenderness (2009)
The Cooler (2003)
The Crazies (2010)
The Descent (2006)
The Descent: Part 2 (2010)
The Skull (1965)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
Patrick Melrose: Season 1
March 6
ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
March 8
Show Dogs (2018)
March 11
The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
March 13
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)
Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series
March 19
Pet Sematary (2019)
March 20
Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie
March 21
I See You (2019)
March 23
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
Luther: Season 5
March 27
Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
March 30
Santee (1973)
HBO Go
Theatrical Premieres:
Hunter Killer, 2019 (3/1)
Johnny English Strikes Again, 2019 (3/1)
The Getaway, 2019 (3/1)
Yesterday, 2019 (3/7)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (3/14)
X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (3/21)
Blinded by the Light, 2019 (3/22)
The Kitchen, 2019 (3/28)
Original Programming:
Foodlore, Season 1 (3/2)
The Shop: Uninterrupted (3/7)
Women of Troy (3/10)
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News (3/19)
Entre Nos Presents: Nick Guerra: Love Me At My Worst (3/20)
Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections (3/26)
Todxs Nosotrxs, Season 1 (3/27)
The Scheme (3/31)
Series Premieres:
Axios, Season 3 Premiere (3/1)
Westworld, Season 3 Premiere (3/15)
The Plot Against America, Series Premiere (3/16)
My Brilliant Friend, Season 2 Premiere (3/16)
Series Finales:
The Outsider, Season Finale (3/8)
McMillion$, Docuseries Finale (3/9)
The New Pope, Season Finale (3/9)
Avenue 5, Season Finale (3/15)
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Finale (3/22)
Starting March 1:
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011
Along Came Polly, 2004
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom, 2017
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016
Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014
Armageddon, 1998
Babe, 1995
Babe: Pig in the City, 1998
Battle for Terra (AKA Terra), 2009
Bedazzled, 2000
Big Momma’s House 2, 2006
The Bridges of Madison County, 1995
Child’s Play 2, 1990
Child’s Play 3, 1991
Crimson Peak, 2015
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (Extended Version), 2004
Enemy at the Gates, 2001
Fight Club, 1999
Gamer, 2009
Hall Pass (Extended Version), 2011
Happy Feet Two, 2011
In a Valley of Violence, 2016
Johnny English, 2003
LOL, 2012
Match Point, 2005
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005
My Left Foot, 1989
Pups United, 2015
Rapture-Palooza, 2013
Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists, 2020
They Came Together, 2014
Wings: Sky Force Heroes, 2020
The Zookeeper’s Wife, 2017
Ending March 31:
The 33, 2015
American Nightmares, 2018
Beaches, 1988
Black Swan, 2010
Brothers, 2009
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (Extended Version), 2019
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, 2018
Color of Night (Director’s Cut), 1994
Doppelganger, 1993
The Favourite, 2018
The Fourth Kind, 2009
Gulliver’s Travels, 2010
Hello, Dolly!, 1969
I.Q., 1994
It’s Kind of a Funny Story, 2010
The Killing Fields, 1984
The Lucky Ones, 2008
Mortal Engines, 2018
Robocop (Director’s Cut), 1987
Robocop 2, 1990
Robocop 3, 1993
Thank You for Smoking, 2006
Truth or Dare (Extended Version), 2018
United 93, 2006
Victor Crowley, 2018
When We Were Kings, 1996
Working Girl, 1988
