Gotham City is about to get a new team of heroes. Margot Robbie is making her return as Harley Quinn in the new film Birds of Prey, and the first trailer for the DC Comics movie has arrived—and it’s pretty wild.

The colorful, action-packed film picks up after the world-changing events in Suicide Squad, catching up with Quinn (Robbie), who is now out on her own and out of the shadow of the Joker. Now emancipated from his sway, Robbie steps into the void in Gotham City after Batman has disappeared. Quinn ends up getting pulled into protecting a young girl named Cassandra Cain after Cain finds a valuable diamond that belongs to the crime lord Black Mask (McGregor).

Along the way, Quinn joins forces with some of Gotham’s other masked vigilantes and heroes to protect Cain, including Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Gotham PD detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). The movie is expected to have some wild action scenes, as John Wick series director Chad Stahleski was brought in to do some second-unit shooting for the fight scenes in the film.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released on February 7, 2020.