



The game series follows Nathan Drake’s treasure hunter as he goes around the world working to uncover historical artifacts and mysteries, all while battling against rival mercenaries and artifact hunters. The long-running video game series has had multiple games on PlayStation consoles and has sold over 41 million units since debuting in 2007.

Wahlberg would play the character Victor “Sully” Sullivan, who serves as a mentor and close friend to the main character Nathan Drake, set to be played by Holland. Sully often bails Drake out of trouble and helps him on his numerous adventures across the world.

The most recent installment of the series to feature Drake was Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which was released in 2016 and broke numerous sales records. The 2017 game Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was the first game in the series not to feature Drake, and instead had fortune hunter Chloe Frazer as the main character.

The Uncharted film is currently set for a December 18, 2020 release.

Here are five things you should know about the new action movie.

An Uncharted Film Has Been in the Works for a Long Time

With Uncharted being one of the best-selling game series on PlayStation for over a decade, it’s not a surprise that a movie is coming. But the project has been in development for quite a while, having first been put into development back in 2008. Over the years directors like David O. Russell, Seth Gordon, Neil Burger, Shawn Levy, and Dan Trachtenberg were all attached to the film at various points, with scheduling, script issues, and creative differences causing the changes.

Travis Knight Is Directing

After all the changes through the years, the movie finally appears to be coming together, and director Travis Knight is the man behind the camera for it. Knight recently directed the well-received Bumblebee in the Transformers franchise with John Cena, and he previously directed Kubo and the Two Strings, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Wahlberg Once Almost Starred in the Film As Nathan Drake

Uncharted has been in development so long that Wahlberg himself almost starred in it as the main character Nathan Drake. Now he’s coming in as Drake’s mentor Sully. But back in 2010 during the development of Uncharted, the producers brought in director David O. Russell to direct and write the film, and Russell had eyed Wahlberg for it. Wahlberg and Russell had previously collaborated on Three Kings and The Fighter.

…And Wahlberg Wanted Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci to Co-Star

As part of Russell and Wahlberg’s collaboration, the actor spoke about who else could potentially star in the film with him, and he named-dropped some big stars: At the time, Wahlberg said to MTV News that Russell was looking at Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci to play Drake’s “father and uncle.” Those characters weren’t from the game, but likely would have been original creations. De Niro and Pesci are currently starring together in The Irishman, which saw Pesci come out of self-imposed retirement.

The Filming Locations Could Be Very Exotic

Over the course of the game series, Drake’s adventures have taken him to some incredible and exotic locations around the world. While the movie is expected to have an original storyline for Drake’s adventures, it’s possible some of the game locations could be re-visited. Here are just a few of the places that the games have been set over the years: Madagascar, Italy, Scotland, the desert of Rub’ al Khali, Yemen, France, Nepal, Syria, the Tibetan Plateau, and Panama, among others.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!