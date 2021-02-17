Every year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets bigger and bigger—new shows, new characters, new narrative arcs. If you’ve ever wondered just how all these TV shows and films get made, you’re in luck: Assembled, a new Marvel docuseries, will explore the making of shows like WandaVision and films like Black Widow via exclusive interviews with cast members and on-set footage. The series will premiere on March 12 on Disney+.

The first episode will go behind the scenes of WandaVision—an unusual show in the Marvel canon that draws inspiration from the history of American TV and follows superheroes Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they lead idealized suburban lives. Assembled will dive into the creation and production of the show through interviews with stars Elizabeth Olson, who plays Wanda Maximoff, and Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, as well as cast members Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, and the show’s creative team.

The first episode of Assembled will highlight how the creative team drew on classic TV sitcoms to inform the look and feel of WandaVision, how they recreated filming techniques from previous decades, and what it was like filming in front of a live studio audience, among other topics, according to Marvel.

But WandaVision isn’t the only Marvel production slated for an inside look. Assembled will also highlight upcoming releases like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Widow, and Hawkeye—and include sit-down chats with stars like Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner. All of these productions are scheduled for release this year (see the list below for dates), and the Assembled episodes are set for streaming on Disney+ “shortly after theatrical releases and series completions,” according to Marvel.

Marvel 2021 Release Dates:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: March 19 (check out the latest trailer here)

Black Widow : May 7

Loki : May 2021

Hawkeye : Late 2021

All of the releases will be available for streaming on Disney+, and the first episode of Assembled premieres March 12.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!