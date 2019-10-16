



The Band is getting back together. After previously producing the critically acclaimed miniseries Band of Brothers two decades ago, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg are collaborating on follow-up World War II-set series, Masters of the Air.

The project was originally set at HBO years ago, where Brothers and the 2010 follow-up The Pacific aired, but this time around the new series will be produced by Apple and air on Apple TV Plus, according to Variety. This is the first show Apple is producing under its own banner. During their runs, Band of Brothers and The Pacific combined to earn 43 Emmy nominations and 14 Emmy wins, including Outstanding Limited Series for each of them.

Based on the book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller, the new show will follow the American Eighth Air Force squadron in World War II and the pilots, crew members, officers, and soldiers who “brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep,” according to CNN. The series is expected to be over eight hours, and cost “north of $200 million to produce” overall.

Some of the same writing and producing team behind Band of Brothers and The Pacific will be working on the new series, including Graham Yost, who won a Golden Globe award for Brothers, and writer John Orloff, who will write and a co-executive produce the new series.

While no cast has been set yet, it’s likely that Hanks and Spielberg will pull in some well-known names. For Band of Brothers and The Pacific, the cast included many familiar faces, including Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Donnie Wahlberg, David Schwimmer, Dominic Cooper, Michael Fassbender, and Jimmy Fallon in Brothers; and Jon Bernthal, James Badge Dale, Anna Torv, Damon Herriman, and future Oscar-winner Rami Malek in The Pacific.