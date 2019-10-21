‘Matrix 4’: All the Details on the New Keanu Reeves ‘Matrix’ Sequel





Get ready to enter the Matrix again. Warner Bros. has given the green light to a new Matrix sequel, which will bring back original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss to kick off a new story in the franchise.

The Matrix has already spawned two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, released in 2003 six months apart. Overall, The Matrix series has made $1.6 billion at the global box office, and has spawned video games, animated films, and comic books over the years.

Now, the franchise is getting a new entry. Here’s everything you need to know about the Matrix sequel.

The Basics:

The Director: Lana Wachowski is returning to direct the Matrix 4 after previously co-directing the first three Matrix films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. This time around she’ll direct solo.

Lana Wachowski is returning to direct the Matrix 4 after previously co-directing the first three Matrix films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. This time around she’ll direct solo. The Main Cast: Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss are officially set to return to the franchise in their roles as Neo and Trinity.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss are officially set to return to the franchise in their roles as Neo and Trinity. The Story: Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but Wachowski has said that she’s excited to work on ideas that “Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality, [which] are even more relevant now.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but Wachowski has said that she’s excited to work on ideas that “Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality, [which] are even more relevant now.” The Release Date: No official release has been set for the new Matrix film, but production is expected to begin in early 2020. Given the start date, a 2021 release date is possible.

