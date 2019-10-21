‘Matrix 4’: All the Details on the New Keanu Reeves ‘Matrix’ Sequel

An Oscar Winner Will Shoot the Film

Wachowski has enlisted a two-time Oscar winner to shoot the movie: Cinematographer John Toll has joined the crew, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Toll previously won back-to-back Oscars for cinematography for Legends of the Fall and Braveheart, and he has experience working with Wachowski after collaborating on the movies Cloud Atlas and Jupiter Ascending, as well as the Netflix series Sense8, which was created by the Wachowski sisters.

