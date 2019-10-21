‘Matrix 4’: All the Details on the New Keanu Reeves ‘Matrix’ Sequel

Here’s Where the Last ‘Matrix’ Film Left Off

Following a major battle between the machines and the humans in The Matrix Revolutions, Neo makes a deal to end the war and bring peace between the two sides. As part of the bargain, Neo is sent into the Matrix to stop Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving), since the Matrix itself could no longer control him. Neo gets absorbed by Smith’s program and it destroys them both, and while Neo appears dead, the final scene of the film hints how he could come back. Within the Matrix, the Oracle meets with the Architect, and while he says the machines will hold their end of the deal with Neo, he also asks: “Just how long do you think this peace is going to last?” The Oracle says: “As long as it can.” Right after that, the Oracle watches the sun rise over the Matrix and when asked if Neo will ever be seen again, she says, “I suspect so. Someday.” Check out the scene here.

