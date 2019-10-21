‘Matrix 4’: All the Details on the New Keanu Reeves ‘Matrix’ Sequel

Jada Pinkett Smith Is Returning

After appearing in both The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions, Jada Pinkett-Smith is coming back for Matrix 4. The actress confirmed that she’s returning to the role of Niobe, a human from Zion and a character that was created specifically for her by the Wachowski sisters in the original series.

RE-ENTER THE MATRIX: @JadaPSmith confirms that she’ll be back in the new #TheMatrix movie – but that’s about all she’s giving away. #Matrix4 pic.twitter.com/xE5ZzecNFT

— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 6, 2019

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!