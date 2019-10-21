‘Matrix 4’: All the Details on the New Keanu Reeves ‘Matrix’ Sequel

Two Acclaimed Novelists Are Helping With the Script

Matrix director Lana Wachowski is writing the script along with notable authors Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell, giving the movie some extra literary weight. Wachowski (with her sister) previously adapted Mitchell’s novel Cloud Atlas into the 2012 film starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, and Hugo Weaving. Mitchell has had multiple novels shortlisted for the Booker Prize, while Hemon previously earned a MacArthur Genius Grant and also has been a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award multiple times. Reeves told Entertainment Tonight that he has read the script and that he’s “absolutely” excited about it and that the movie is “very ambitious…. as it should be!”

