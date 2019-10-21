‘Matrix 4’: All the Details on the New Keanu Reeves ‘Matrix’ Sequel

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Circling a Lead Role

Our fall fashion star, Aquaman villain Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, likely will appear in the film, too. Variety reports that he “has landed one of the lead roles” alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss. The report goes on to say that “Abdul-Mateen emerged as the frontrunner” for a “secret role” in the film after Lana Wachowski met with actors earlier that week. While no details were given about Mateen’s potential role, Deadline writes that it’s “speculated that Mateen’s role will be that of a young Morpheus.”

Our 2019 Fall Fashion Preview, Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II >>>

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!