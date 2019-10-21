‘Matrix 4’: All the Details on the New Keanu Reeves ‘Matrix’ Sequel

Young Morpheus and Young Neo Characters Might Appear

The new film may include younger versions of two characters Neo and Morpheus, who was originally played by Laurence Fishburne. It’s possible down the road that Fishburne could get involved in the film, but as of now, he’s not in the cast. Variety reported that “the role [of Morpheus] may be recast for a younger take.” As for Neo, it looks like a younger version of Reeves’s character will also appear: “I think within the next week or two we’ll have Young Morpheus and Young Neo news coming up. Because I know Lana’s meeting with people quite aggressively because they want to shoot that in February,” said Justin Kroll, the Variety reporter who broke the news about the new Matrix film, on a recent podcast.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!