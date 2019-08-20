Keanu Reeves is stepping back into The Matrix. With the film celebrating its 20-year anniversary, Warner Bros. has announced that a fourth Matrix film, tentatively titled Matrix 4, is going into production with Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles, while Lana Wachowski will write and direct the film, according to Variety.
Lana Wachowski and her sister Lilly originally wrote and directed all three films in The Matrix trilogy, including The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions. This time around, Lana will be working on the films without her sister. Reeves has cemented himself as a worldwide box office star in recent years with the John Wick series, and now he’ll be returning to the series that became a box office phenomenon when it first came out in 1999.
“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said in a press release.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new Matrix film:
- The Cast: Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning to play Neo and Trinity. Other cast members could return from the previous films, but have not been announced yet. “Plot details are currently unknown, as is how the role of Morpheus will be handled, originally played by Laurence Fishburne. Some sources say the role may be recast for a younger take,” according to Variety.
- The Director: Lana Wachowski. Lana and Lilly Wachowski previously wrote and directed the three films in The Matrix trilogy, but recently have been working on solo projects. For this new project, Lana will be working on it without Lilly.
- The Writers: Along with Lana Wachowski, Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell also worked on the script.
- The Producers: Warner Bros. will once again be producing the films after the company worked on the first three films of the trilogy.
- Release Date: No release date has been set, but production will likely begin “at the top of 2020,” according to Variety.