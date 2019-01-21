Since co-founding Water.org with philanthropist Gary White in 2009, Damon has made it one of his main priorities to support programs that help bring access to safe drinking water and sanitation to developing countries.

“We’ve reached 16 million people,” Damon tells Men’s Journal. “It’s all worked better than we could have hoped, and we want to get even bigger.”

To keep things going in that direction, Damon and Water.org have partnered with Stella Artois for the “Pour it Forward” campaign, an initiative to raise money and awareness with the end goal of helping the organization provide safe water to people in need. For every six-pack, 12-pack, or bottle of Stella you buy at the bar, you’ll be contributing months of clean water for one person in the developing world.

Damon spoke with us about how he got involved in fighting the global water crisis, the best advice he’s ever received, and what Christian Bale told him about losing weight on their new film Ford v. Ferrari. We also spoke with Water.org co-founder Gary White.

Men’s Journal: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Matt Damon: Ben [Affleck] and I had this really incredible drama and English teacher in high school who really changed the trajectory of our lives. Our teacher, Gerry Speca, was just a phenomenal influence on us. Something he said that still rings in my ear was just five words: “Just do your work, kid.” It was simple, but it was a work ethic he instilled in us, and there was never an excuse to get outworked by anybody. I think that’s the best advice I got. When in doubt, just work harder, and something good will come of it.

What made you want to help combat the global water crisis?

Damon: It’s something that affects millions of people around the world. It’s so important for people to have access to clean water. Gary had this incredible insight years ago. He spent his entire adult life in these communities and observed that sometimes the poorest of the poor were paying more than the middle or upper class for water. He knew if you could give those communities the chance to build their infrastructure, it could solve the problem. So he took the concept of microfinance and applied it to water, and we joined forces. By 2012, we hit our first million people, and now we’re hitting over a million people per quarter.