Matthew Aversa Has Joined Interdependence PR As Vice President Of Entertainment

Interdependence PR is one of the biggest and best firms doing PR in the land. And now the firm is going to get a big helping hand in doing better work than ever. That is because the Entertainment section of the firm just got a new Vice President. The new VP? Matthew Aversa.

Matthew Aversa is no slouch when it comes to the PR game, especially in the entertainment world. Having started his own firm over a decade ago, doing wonderful things with it. So much so that he then made the shift into the Agency world in 2019 for Allied Global Marketing.

After doing many great campaigns for such divisions as TV, Film, Celeb Talent, Charities, Hotels, and all sorts of other brands. Some of which included many a Hulu Original Series. Chances are good you’ve seen the great work he’s done in the past and have been impressed by it.

Having by picked by Michael Rinaldo, President and CEO of Interdependence PR, the team at Interdepenedce has full confidence in Matthew’s abilities and the work he will do going forward. The future is bright not just for Interdependence, but for Matthew Aversa to continue doing amazing work wherever he’s working.

