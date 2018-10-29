Matthew McConaughey Spent His Sunday Delivering Hot Meals to First Responders

As if you needed another reason to like Matthew McConaughey, the Men’s Journal October cover star delivered hot turkey meals to first responders all around Houston on Sunday. The effort was a way to thank them for their service during Hurricane Harvey, which tore through the city in August 2017. He partnered with Wild Turkey to give out the meals, and master distiller Eddie Russell, who helped McConaughey develop his signature Longbranch whiskey, joined him in meeting police officers, firefighters, 911 operators, nurses, and others who helped the city recover from the destructive storm.

The initiative was part of the annual “Wild Turkey Gives Back” campaign, and marks the second year that the Oscar winner has teamed up with the distillery for charity. Last year, McConaughey and Wild Turkey delivered over 4,500 turkeys to residents of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where Wild Turkey is based. This year, McConaughey wanted to do something to recognize the work of first responders in his home state.

“I’m Texas born and raised, so acknowledging the hard work and dedication of first responders in Houston is meaningful to me personally,” he said in a press release. “The number of heroic men and women on the front lines of natural disasters is staggering. I am glad to make it to Houston to recognize how important these folks are.”

McConaughey and Russell started out at Houston’s Fire Station 26 before meeting Houston mayor Sylvester Turner and visiting a police station, 911 call center, and a hospital to meet the men and women who worked in rescue and recovery efforts after Harvey. By the day’s end, they had met with several hundred people.

And you thought McConaughey was just a guy with an Academy Award and good hair.

