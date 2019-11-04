



McConaughey and the volunteers put together over 800 turkey dinners for firefighters, and also made an additional 800 dinners for people in local homeless shelters, according to CNN. This year the initiative was part of Wild Turkey’s charity campaign titled “With Thanks.”

McConaughey’s original plans included an event for National First Responder’s Day, which would have honored first responders who were called into action during 2018’s Woolsey Fires. But with new fires raging in California, McConaughey and his team switched things up.

“Teaming up with Operation BBQ Relief as part of the Wild Turkey ‘With Thanks’ has never been more meaningful,’ said McConaughey, who also serves as Wild Turkey’s Creative Director. “Little did we know when planning this annual event that California, my second home, would once again be hit with devastating fires. Being able to provide meals to the men and women who put themselves on the line is an honor for me, Jimmy and Eddie Russell. We are grateful to be here today to say thank you, shine a light on their unwavering conviction, and hopefully inspire others to get involved and help in their own communities.”

This isn’t the first time McConaughey has lent a hand to supporting first responders—in fact, he’s done it a couple times in recent years: In 2018, McConaughey helped deliver hot turkey meals to first responders all around Houston who had previously been working to help the community following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. In 2017, McConaughey teamed up with Wild Turkey’s “Wild Turkey Gives Back” campaign to give 4,500 turkeys to residents of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, which is where the company is based.

