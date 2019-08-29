Matthew McConaughey Is Now a Professor at the University of Texas

That’s Professor McConaughey to you. Yesterday, the University of Texas announced that Matthew McConaughey was appointed as a professor and will teach classes in the school’s Moody College of Communication starting this fall. He’s been a visiting instructor there since 2015, but will now officially join the faculty of the Department of Radio-Television-Film for the fall 2019 semester, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

McConaughey graduated from UT Austin with a film degree in 1993. In 2015, he started co-teaching a film production class at the school and helped develop the course’s curriculum, according to a statement from the university.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school,” McConaughey said in the statement.

Apparently he’s a great teacher, too: The university’s statement points out that he “has earned respect among college leadership for his personal investment in student success.” He’ll even meet with students outside of the classroom to work with them.

“He has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious,” Noah Isenberg, chair of the Department of Radio-Television-Film, said in the press release.

On top of that, McConaughey uses his connections in Hollywood to bring major writers and directors into his classroom, including The Beach Bum writer-director Harmony Korine. Needless to say, we have a feeling his Script to Screen class is going to fill up quickly.