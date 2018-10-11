



McConaughey is going to get the chance to show his “bad guy” side again for this one, as Ritchie’s film will a look at international criminals and money flowing around the world through “old European money” and the modern marijuana industry. Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) will also star in the film as British drug kingpin who wants to sell off his very lucrative empire to an established family of billionaires in Oklahoma. (Update: From the trailer, it looks like that has been reversed, with Oklahoma characters already owning the empire).

It sounds like McConaughey will play one of the Oklahoma billionaires in the film.

“McConaughey as the inside outsider with Henry will make for a thrilling Guy Ritchie ride,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said to Variety. Filming on the movie will pick up in England towards the end of 2018, which could line up the movie for a 2019 release.

Ritchie has been working on a live-action Aladdin for Disney, but this movie would be a return to the classic “Guy Ritchie crime drama” that the director has previously done with Snatch, Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, and RocknRolla.

McConaughey continues his streak of working with top-tier directors and on serious and dramatic films with this new role. McConaughey spoke with Men’s Journal for his October 2018 cover story about how he’s reinventing his career again, which comes after his “McConaissance” comeback that culminated in a Best Actor win at the Academy Awards for Dallas Buyers Club.

McConaughey can be seen in White Boy Rick, out in theaters, and next in Serenity, which will be released on January 25, 2019. McConaughey also is starring in The Beach Bum from director Harmony Korine, which will be released in 2019.