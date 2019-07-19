After Avengers: Endgame, what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The epic events of the Infinity Saga of movies have pushed the heroes—and villains—of the MCU far and wide, opening up a number of different potential stories, ideas, and wild events to come in Phase 4—and for Phase 5, which also saw some projects confirmed at 2019 Comic-Con.

To keep track of everything going on, we’ve put together a guide to Phases 4 and 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what might happen in the future to some of your favorite heroes. Some of the films below have been confirmed—as have some of the casts and directors—but others are predictions about what’s to come and might happen. These predictions may not all end up happening but can give a general idea of where some of these stories potentially could go in the next phase of the MCU. We’ll continue to update this as more news on Marvel comes out.

WARNING: Spoiler Alert for the entire MCU ahead.

Here’s what might be coming next after Avengers: Endgame in the MCU.