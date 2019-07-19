Black Panther 2

Director: Ryan Coogler is returning after directing the first Black Panther to a Best Picture nomination.

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett

Release Date: Film confirmed to be coming in Phase 5 (which will be the 2022-23 movies and TV shows) by Feige at Comic-Con. Date yet to be confirmed, but likely February 12, 2022. Marvel has reserved the date that month, and after Black Panther made over $1 billion at the box office in February 2018, this seems likely.

What It Might Be About and What Could Be Next: It’s possible there could be some looks at Wakanda during the time Black Panther disappeared in the events of Avengers: Endgame, but more likely will explore the newly opened up world of Wakanda that was established after the first film.

Hot Rumor: In Endgame, Okoye has a throwaway line about “underwater earthquakes” near Wakanda, and many fans have speculated this could be a reference to Namor the Sub-Mariner (think Aquaman, but Marvel.) In the comics, Namor has been both a hero and a villain at times, and his home world of Atlantis has battled with Wakanda multiple times, making a movie adaptation possible.

Inside Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Workout >>>